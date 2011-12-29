Flood Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Northampton, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA
MDC015-029-PAC011-025-029-077-089-091-095-062000-
/O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0010.170406T1558Z-170406T2000Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Kent MD-Cecil MD-Berks PA-Montgomery PA-Lehigh PA-Carbon PA-
Chester PA-Monroe PA-Northampton PA-
1158 AM EDT THU APR 6 2017
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a
* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…
Northwestern Kent County in northeastern Maryland…
Cecil County in northeastern Maryland…
Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania…
Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania…
Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania…
Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania…
Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Western Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 400 PM EDT
* At 1153 AM EDT…Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain
across portions of the advised area. Low lying and poor drainage
flooding can be expected. Up to one inch of rain has already
fallen, and in some cases, was occurring in about thirty minutes.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Allentown, Reading, Elkton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Calvert,
Bethlehem, Pottstown, Coatesville, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton,
East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Downingtown, Nazareth, Palmerton,
Birdsboro, Oxford and Kutztown.
Another inch of rainfall is expected across portions of the advised
area. This additional rain will continue to produce low lying and
poor drainage flooding into the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated…or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
&&
LAT…LON 4049 7643 4057 7602 4065 7598 4074 7576
4091 7599 4101 7573 4110 7575 4112 7564
4123 7554 4125 7513 4114 7512 3925 7601
3925 7623 3942 7600 3952 7598 3955 7608
3972 7623 3976 7606 4011 7594 4014 7588
$$
Flood Watch
- Areas affected:
- Northampton, PA; Bradford, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA; Wyoming, PA
NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015-PAZ054-055-062-062215-
/O.CON.KPHI.FA.A.0004.170406T1200Z-170407T1800Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-
Western Monmouth-Mercer-Carbon-Monroe-Northampton-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown,
Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton,
Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Bethlehem, and Easton
612 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2017
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the
following areas, in New Jersey, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, and Northampton.
* Through Friday afternoon
* Numerous showers will move across the region through the day
with even some thunderstorms possible primarily this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy
rain.
* Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 inch amounts
are expected. This will be the third rainfall event in the
last week. The ground remains wet, and rivers and streams
continue to run high.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Flood Watch
- Areas affected:
- Northampton, PA; Bradford, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA; Wyoming, PA
NYZ044>046-055-056-PAZ038-039-043-044-047-062345-
/O.CON.KBGM.FA.A.0006.000000T0000Z-170408T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Cortland-Chenango-Otsego-Tioga-Broome-Bradford-Susquehanna-
Wyoming-Lackawanna-Luzerne-
Including the cities of Cortland, Norwich, Oneonta, Owego,
Waverly, Binghamton, Sayre, Towanda, Hallstead, Montrose,
Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton, and Wilkes-Barre
1137 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2017
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, and Tioga. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and
Wyoming.
* Through Saturday morning
* Rivers are running high throughout the Susquehanna region, with
some areas already experiencing minor flooding.
* Moderate to occasional heavy rain will bring around an inch of
rain across the region today, with locally higher amounts
possible in any showers, or even a thunderstorm. This rain will
further increase flooding potential on the rivers. Small streams
and urban areas could also see poor drainage flooding in low
lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Flood Watch
- Areas affected:
- Northampton, PA; Bradford, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA; Wyoming, PA
NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015-PAZ054-055-062-062215-
/O.CON.KPHI.FA.A.0004.170406T1200Z-170407T1800Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-
Western Monmouth-Mercer-Carbon-Monroe-Northampton-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown,
Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton,
Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Bethlehem, and Easton
612 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2017
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the
following areas, in New Jersey, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, and Northampton.
* Through Friday afternoon
* Numerous showers will move across the region through the day
with even some thunderstorms possible primarily this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy
rain.
* Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 inch amounts
are expected. This will be the third rainfall event in the
last week. The ground remains wet, and rivers and streams
continue to run high.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Flood Watch
- Areas affected:
- Northampton, PA; Bradford, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA; Wyoming, PA
NYZ057-062-PAZ040-048-072-062345-
/O.CON.KBGM.FA.A.0006.000000T0000Z-170408T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Delaware-Sullivan-Northern Wayne-Pike-Southern Wayne-
Including the cities of Delhi, Walton, Monticello, Damascus,
Equinunk, Milford, and Honesdale
1137 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2017
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware
and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike,
and Southern Wayne.
* Through Saturday morning
* As a result of earlier rainfall, the ground is very wet and
significant rises on area rivers and streams has occurred.
* Occasional moderate to heavy rain will occur today through this
evening with 1 to 1.5 inches of widespread rainfall likely.
Locally heavier amounts in scattered heavier showers, or even a
thunderstorm are possible. This rain will further increase
flooding potential on the rivers. Small streams and urban areas
could also see poor drainage flooding in low lying areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Flood Warning
- Areas affected:
- Susquehanna, PA
NYC007-PAC115-070206-
/O.EXT.KBGM.FL.W.0010.000000T0000Z-170409T1500Z/
/CKLN6.1.ER.170406T1437Z.170407T0600Z.170409T0300Z.NO/
1006 AM EDT THU APR 6 2017
The Flood Warning continues for
The Susquehanna River At Conklin.
* From 11 AM Thursday until Sunday morning.
* At 9 AM Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by 11 AM Thursday
and crest near 14.3 feet by 2 AM Friday.The river will fall below flood stage
after 11 PM Saturday.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Water begins to affect properties closest to the river
from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water begins to back up into
Schnurbusch Park.
&&
LAT…LON 4211 7587 4210 7582 4198 7572 4195 7558
4194 7574 4209 7587
$$
