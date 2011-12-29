Flood Advisory

Areas affected: Northampton, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA



1158 AM EDT THU APR 6 2017



The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a



* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Northwestern Kent County in northeastern Maryland…

Cecil County in northeastern Maryland…

Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania…

Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania…

Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania…

Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Western Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania…



* Until 400 PM EDT



* At 1153 AM EDT…Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain

across portions of the advised area. Low lying and poor drainage

flooding can be expected. Up to one inch of rain has already

fallen, and in some cases, was occurring in about thirty minutes.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Allentown, Reading, Elkton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Calvert,

Bethlehem, Pottstown, Coatesville, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton,

East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Downingtown, Nazareth, Palmerton,

Birdsboro, Oxford and Kutztown.



Another inch of rainfall is expected across portions of the advised

area. This additional rain will continue to produce low lying and

poor drainage flooding into the afternoon.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated…or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



Flood Watch

Areas affected: Northampton, PA; Bradford, PA; Carbon, PA; Wayne, PA; Monroe, PA; Lackawanna, PA; Luzerne, PA; Susquehanna, PA; Pike, PA; Wyoming, PA



Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown,

Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton,

Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Bethlehem, and Easton

612 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2017



…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…



The Flood Watch continues for



* Portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the

following areas, in New Jersey, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,

Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In

Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, and Northampton.



* Through Friday afternoon



* Numerous showers will move across the region through the day

with even some thunderstorms possible primarily this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy

rain.



* Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 inch amounts

are expected. This will be the third rainfall event in the

last week. The ground remains wet, and rivers and streams

continue to run high.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.



