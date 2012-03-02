Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

RiverLevelsBanner

Stormtracker 16 brings you this information courtesy of the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center

River Levels – For the past 48 hours:
The Main Stem of the Susquehanna River The West Branch of the Susquehanna River
Conklin, NY Renovo
Waverly, NY Lock Haven
Towanda Jersey Shore
Meshoppen Williamsport
Wilkes-Barre Muncy
Bloomsburg Montgomery
Danville Watsontown
Sunbury West Milton
Lewisburg
Lackawanna River
Forest City Smaller Rivers and Streams
Old Forge Schuylkill River
Scranton Swatara Creek
Archbald Towanda Creek
Tunkhannock Creek
Lycoming Creek
Delaware River Loyalsock Creek
near Damascus Muncy Creek
Shohola Pine Creek
Matamoras Penns Creek
Milford Pohopoco Creek
Shawnee Jordan Creek
Easton Little Lehigh Creek
Lackawaxen River
Lehigh River Bushkill
White Haven Broadhead Creek
Lehighton
Walnutport
Bethlehem
River Forecasts:
Lower Main Branch and the West Branch Lower Delaware
Including:

  • Bloomsburg
  • Sunbury
  • Renovo
  • Williamsport
 Including:

  • Shawnee
  • Easton

 