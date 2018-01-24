Check River, Stream Levels Near You

‘Serious matter’ – County Emergency Officials Give Details of Luzerne County Ice Jams

Posted 3:52 pm, January 24, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE — Ice jams on the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County are ” a very serious matter” that “can change in a heartbeat,” said Luzerne County officials at a news conference in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon.

County officials believe areas in the Wyoming Valley protected by the levee system should be safe, but continue to stress the unpredictable nature of the situation on the river.

Earlier in the day, officials closed the Water Street Bridge between Pittston and West Pittston as a precaution.

Developing story, check back for updates.

 

 

 

