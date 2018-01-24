Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Man Convicted of Killing Brother

Posted 7:26 pm, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:50PM, January 24, 2018

HONESDALE -- A jury in Wayne County convicted a man for killing his brother.

Prosecutors argued Antonio Cilino shot and killed his brother Joseph two years ago near Beach Lake over a love triangle.

Defense attorneys said the shooting was an accident as the brothers fought.

Brooke Swingle testified she was in a relationship with Joseph Cilino at the time of the shooting, but before that, she had been in a relationship with Antonio for eight years, and the two had a child together.

Jurors found Cilino guilty of third degree murder, simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering.

