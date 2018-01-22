× Trial Begins in Deadly Shooting Involving Brothers

HONESDALE — A jury heard opening statements and testimony Monday in the trial involving a deadly shooting between brothers in Wayne County.

Prosecutors told the jury Antonio Cilino wanted to kill his brother Joseph over a love triangle and shot his brother in 2016.

Antonio Cilino facing first-degree murder after the shooting near Honesdale in September of 2016.

His defense attorney says the shooting happened by accident as the two brothers fought.

Brooke Swingle testified she was romantically involved with Joseph Cilino at the time of the shooting but she had spent eight years with his brother and the two even had a child together.

Investigators say the night of the shooting, Antonio Cilino drove after Swingle and his brother.

They ended up off Eighmy Road near Beach Lake where the shooting happened.

Joseph Cilino died from a gunshot to the chest.

His brother Antonio soon surrendered to police still wearing bloodsoaked clothes.

During opening statements, prosecutors say Antonio Cilino told people he would kill his brother but the defense says Joseph Cilino started the fight and the shooting was an accident.

Testimony is supposed to pick back up Tuesday morning and the jury could have a verdict by Wednesday at the latest.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Antonio Cilino would get life in prison.