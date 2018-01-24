Ice Jams Forming on Streams, Rivers in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ice Jams on the Susquehanna River has caused flooding on Route 92 in Exeter Borough just outside of Pittston.

Officials say the flooding is at least 2 feet in some spots along this route in Luzerne County. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/FUPpy7Zepa — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) January 24, 2018

EXETER TOWNSHIP -- Ice jams and high stream levels are causing flooding in parts of Luzerne County.

A section of Susquehanna Avenue in West Pittston is closed by water covering part of the road.

Ice jams are building up on the Susquehanna River in the Pittston/West Pittston area.

Emergency crews have been out all morning dealing with flooding because of the ice jams.

Crews are dealing with flooding in Exeter borough just outside of West Pittston.

Officials say there was at least two feet of water along Route 92 towards Harding.

At least three schools have let out early over concerns of flooding and road closures.

At the frozen Susquehanna River, people came out telling Newswatch 16 the ice jam made the river look like it was stuck in time.

The ice jam has bent and broken nearby trees along the river.

With the thoughts of the 2011 flooding on their mind, homeowners living next to the ice jam could only watch and hope their homes would be spared.

"We were wiped out most of the bedrooms and everything so it's a concern. We thought raising the house we would be OK at least our living space won't be damaged," Colleen Trusavage said.

Wyoming Area School District, Holy Rosary in Duryea, and Wyoming Area Catholic were all let out early.

