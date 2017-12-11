× Three Charged After Dominos Driver Robbed, Shot at ESU

EAST STROUDSBURG — A delivery driver remains on life support after he was shot in an ambush on the campus of East Stroudsburg University. Three people are behind bars, facing attempted murder charges.

Israel Berrios, 17, his girlfriend Carolina Carmona, 30, and her brother Salvador Roberts, all of East Stroudsburg, are facing attempted murder charges. The three are accused of planning and then trying to cover up a robbery that left a Domino’s delivery driver shot in the face early Monday morning on Normal Street on East Stroudsburg University’s campus.

Berrios admitted he is the one who pulled the trigger.

State police say around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Carmona called Dominos with a fake order.

The driver, Richard Labar, 58, of East Stroudsburg, showed up to the address on Normal Street, near the ROTC building on East Stroudsburg’s campus.

When he did, troopers say Berrios jumped out with a shotgun, demanded money, and then shot Labar in the face.

“I see Dominos come through here all the time, almost on a daily basis, and then I heard that. It just shocked me,” said David Ruppert of East Stroudsburg.

“That’s crazy. I can’t imagine anyone being shot for just doing their job. It definitely seems like a set up to me,” said Alyssa Haraschak, an ESU student.

Salvador Roberts is charged with helping Carmona and Berrios plan the robbery and driving them to and from the scene of the crime.

After the shooting, state police checked out the nearby Normal Street Housing Development.

People there saw troopers take evidence from the apartment where Carmona and Berrios live.

“They carried a gun out and two big bags of something. I don’t know. That’s what everybody saw though,” said Justine Cramer of East Stroudsburg, who lives nearby.

Cramer knows Carmona personally.

“I know she babysat my daughter and stole $2,000 worth of DVDs just a week ago. There’s an investigation about that. I called the cops about that,” she said.

People who live or go to school in this area call this robbery-turned-shooting a horrible reminder that anything can happen to anyone at any time.

“It’s kind of scary because recently there was some girl who got grabbed, too, on the same street, and I park my car up there, so like coming home and when it’s dark, I always have my pepper spray out,” said Haraschak.

State police say Labar is on life support with no brain activity.

They also say Berrios has admitted to a series of strong-arm robberies on the ESU campus in recent months. They said he also robbed another Dominos delivery person recently as well.

Berrios will be charged with those crimes.

All three suspects are locked up without bail in Monroe County.

Lambda Iota, a sorority on ESU’s campus, set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the victim.