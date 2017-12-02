Trooper Wounded During Highway Shootout Is out of Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOUNTAIN HILL -- The state trooper wounded during a shootout in Northampton County is out of the hospital.

Corporal Seth Kelly is going home more than three weeks after being badly hurt during a gun battle following a traffic stop on Route 33 in Northampton County.

Kelly was one of two troopers involved in that traffic stop on November 7.

The incident quickly escalated, and Kelly was shot in the neck and shoulder.

The accused shooter, Daniel Clary, 22, of Effort, faces a long list of charges including attempted homicide of a law enforcement official.

Cpl. Kelly is a 13-year veteran of the state police and a native of Wayne County.