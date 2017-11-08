× Trooper Shot is a Wayne County Native

BETHLEHEM — State police identified the trooper shot during a routine traffic stop along Route 33 yesterday as Cpl. Seth Kelly.

Cpl. Kelly is a 13 year veteran of the state police and a native of Wayne County. He is now stationed in Northampton County.

During a news conference at the Bethlehem State Police barracks Wednesday morning, state police said Cpl. Kelly is in critical but stable condition at St. Luke’s Hospital. He is expected to undergo more surgery for his injuries later today or tomorrow. He was shot in the leg and neck/shoulder area.

Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said the suspect in the case is Daniel Clary from Effort, Monroe County. Troopers planned to arraign him from his bedside on a long list of charges.

Corp. Seth Kelly still in critical but stable condition. Will need to undergo more surgeries. Authorities say the shooter, Daniel Clary, will be arraigned bedside this morning at the hospital. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/va7XBxfhF1 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 8, 2017

Investigators provided more details on how a routine traffic stop quickly escalated along Route 33 near Nazareth. They said Clary was pulled over for speeding and cleared to leave. But he waved down Trooper Ryan Seiple who had pulled him over, asking about paying that citation. Seiple sensed Clary was under the influence and went to call for backup.

When Cpl. Kelly arrived to help and the troopers attempted to handcuff Clary, D’Ambrosio said Clary violently fought back. There was a struggle right along the busy highway. D’Ambrosio said Clary was tased, but that only knocked him down. Clary jumped back up then ran back to his car, grabbed a gun through an open window and began firing.

Cpl. Kelly was struck multiple times. D’Ambrosio said the corporal was able to pull a tourniquet from his belt and apply it to his own wound, likely saving his life.

State Police: Cpl. Seth Kelly had his own tourniquet on his belt, was able to apply it to his own wound, likely saving his life. #PSPStrong — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) November 8, 2017

Even after he was struck, D’Ambrosio said Cpl. Kelly was able to shoot back along with Tpr. Seiple. That is when Clary was shot. He jumped in his vehicle and sped off, driving himself to Easton Hospital where he was arrested.

DA JOHN MORGANELLI: “My job is to get this individual the max sentencing for what he did” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/4jnWhMc6Wc — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 8, 2017

The Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said Clary had “no right to be in possession of a firearm at all.”