Plea Deal for Serial Bank Robber

Posted 11:37 am, December 1, 2017, by

William Fischer

SCRANTON — A man the FBI calls a serial bank robber has reached a plea deal in federal court and will not go to trial.

William Fischer, 42, of Dunmore, is charged with robbing 14 banks in four counties in a 20-month period.

His spree came to an end in September when he was caught after robbing a bank in Wayne County.

Court paperwork indicates Fischer reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors Thursday but the terms of the deal have not been revealed, and a sentencing date has not been set.

