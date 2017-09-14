Suspected Serial Bank Robber Nabbed

Posted 1:34 pm, September 14, 2017

DUNMORE – State police have announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect who may be connected to a string of bank heists in our area over the last two years.

William Fischer, 45, of Ward Street in Dunmore, is charged with robbing the Peoples Security Bank and Trust branch in Gouldsboro on Wednesday.

Troopers were able to use surveillance video to track the car as it headed toward Newfoundland and eventually stop it.

According to the court paperwork, Fischer is also a suspect in a string of 12 bank robberies that started in December of 2015.

