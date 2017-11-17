× Woman Accused of Assaulting Minor Skips Sentencing; Warrant Issued

WILKES-BARRE— The woman accused of pushing a 12-year-old girl in a convenience store parking lot in Wilkes-Barre was a no-show at her sentencing on Friday.

The victim’s mother, Chere Fuller, said she felt disrespected by Marlenea Uravage. She said not only did Uravage push her little girl, but she also did not even have the decency to show up in court for her own sentencing.

Surveillance video taken outside the convenience store is burned into Fuller’s mind. It shows her daughter being assaulted by Uravage in May.

On Friday, Uravage did not show up in court and now there is a warrant out for her arrest.

“She’s like inhuman. She doesn’t care about anything. She has no remorse,” Fuller said.

Uravage was arrested in June and pleaded guilty to assault charges in October.

Fuller said she saw Uravage on Friday morning before she was supposed to be in court for her sentencing.

“We just saw Marlenea when we were walking into the courthouse today. She was right on Water Street carrying coffee so I don’t understand why she didn’t show up here today,” Fuller said.

Newswatch 16 tried to find Uravage. Court papers led us to two prior addresses, one on South Main Street in Ashley and another in Wilkes-Barre. No one came to the door at either home.

If Uravage had shown up for sentencing, Fuller said she would’ve been able to say her peace in court. Fuller said she feels robbed of that because Uravage didn’t appear in court.

“I just really would like the judge to make her apologize,” Fuller said. “She made my daughter feel like she did something wrong to deserve what Marlenea did to her and my daughter didn’t do anything wrong. She’s 12. She was just standing there with her dad and she didn’t deserve this.”

If you have any information about where Uravage might be, you’re asked to contact the Luzerne County Sheriff’s office.