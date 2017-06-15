Woman Arrested For Alleged Assault On Young Girl, Caught On Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- Marlenea Uravage said nothing on her way out of Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Cuffed and on her way to jail, she smiled and even appeared to laugh.

She's charged with assaulting a young girl last month.

"This was an outrageous act conducted by an adult against a child and I found it very disturbing and this person had to be held accountable for her actions,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

The attack was caught on camera outside the store on Spring Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Uravage was with a man outside that convenience store in the city when her companion began to speak with a 12-year old girl.

Officers believe Uravage flew into a jealous rage and attacked the child.

"Seeing that video really literally my knees went weak. I was so shaken up and scared, I could not believe that someone had done that to my child,” said Chere Fuller, the victim’s mother of Wilkes-Barre.

"I have literally been looking in cars, looking at every person that passes me in the street, just feeling a nervous wreck if I were to run into her. I had many people reaching out to me saying she was laughing about this,” she added.

"A lot of people have been making fun of me at school for way I fell and like I'm really jumpy out in public if I'm scared I'm going to see her or anything and I don't want to sleep by myself,” said the victim, Presley Keeney.

On the run, police say Uravage changed her appearance, dying her hair blond.

She was arrested with the help of U.S Marshals in Nanticoke Thursday afternoon.

The victim's family is relieved she's been caught, but says now, Uravage needs to pay for what she's done.

"I think she should get hit with child abuse. I think it should be. I mean there's no other explanation. As a parent, as a caregiver, if you touched your child in that manner, children and youth would be knocking on your door and you would get your kids taken away,” said Fuller.

"I mean I hope she gets better. I know she deserves to be in jail but I hope over time she knows she was wrong and gets better and gets her life on track,” said Keeney.

Uravage was locked up in Luzerne County Correctional Facility Thursday night on fifty-thousand dollars cash bail.