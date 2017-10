Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A woman had admitted to assaulting a young girl outside a convenience store in Luzerne County.

Marlenea Uravage pleaded guilty Wednesday to simple assault.

The attack was caught on surveillance video.

Police say Uravage violently pushed a 12-year-old girl a few months ago in Wilkes-Barre.

Uravage was reportedly jealous her ex-boyfriend was speaking to the girl.