Trooper Shot in Northampton County Still Fighting for his Life

FOUNTAIN HILL -- A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is still in a fight to survive, after a shootout on the highway.

Authorities say Cpl. Seth Kelly, a 13-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, was shot multiple times and is still undergoing surgeries.

Cpl. Kelly is a Wayne County native. The suspect in the case is from Monroe County. And we're learning more information about both.

Authorities say Daniel Clary, 22, of Effort was arraigned Wednesday morning in his hospital bed at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Ceder Crest. Clary has a number of charges against him including two counts of criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Cpl. Kelly was shot multiple times during a shootout on Route 33 near Nazareth on Tuesday.

During a news conference Wednesday morning at the state police Bethlehem barracks, troopers gave more detail into what happened.

Officials say Tpr. Ryan Seiple pulled Clary over on Route 33 for speeding.

"It was a normal traffic stop. Nothing went on. Trooper Seiple issued the defendant, Daniel Clary, a speeding citation and explained to him how he should go about handling the citation, and he sent him on his way. Trooper Seiple told him he was free to leave and went back to his car. Trooper Seiple actually was pulling out to leave the traffic stop when Mr. Clary got out of his vehicle and flagged down Trooper Seiple," said Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio, Pennsylvania State Police.

Officials say it was later determined that Clary may have been under the influence and backup was called in. When Cpl. Seth Kelly arrived to aid in a field sobriety test, which officials say Clary later failed, that's when the situation turned violent.

"The trooper goes to handcuff Clary and he resists arrest. The troopers are wrestling around with the individual on the ground in between the state car and Clary's vehicle and at some point troopers tased him," D'Ambrosio added.

Officials say Clary was not fully impacted by the Taser and was able to get himself to his car to retrieve a gun which he used to fire at troopers.

Troopers fired back and Clary was shot multiple times. Investigators say Clary then drove off and went to a hospital in Easton.

Cpl. Kelly was hit several times but was able to use his own tourniquet to help with the bleeding until help arrived. He is now listed in critical but stable condition.

"Our trooper right now, he's battling it and he is certainly not out of the woods by any means, but like I said, he is a very strong individual and displayed a will yesterday that he wanted to live and get through this and we are all very proud of him for the way both my troopers acted yesterday. They did an outstanding job," D'Ambrosio said.