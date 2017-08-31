× Weis Markets Hosting Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey Victims

EATON TOWNSHIP — Weis Markets will be hosting a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The grocery store chain is launching its annual “Fight Hunger” program, but doing so with a twist. Over the next several weeks, shoppers will be asked to round up their grocery purchase or make a donation. Normally, that money goes to providing food to families in need in the area. But, for the first week, the donations will go straight to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“I think it goes right along with the Weis culture of not only giving back to the community we serve with things like, ‘Fight Hunger,’ but also giving back on a bigger purpose,” Weis Markets District Manager Mark Detwiler said.

Shoppers at the Weis supermarket near Tunkhannock fully support the idea, as the hurricane relief drive comes about three months after this particular supermarket found itself dealing with a tragedy of its own, when a gunman killed three employees and himself inside the store.

“I think it is for all of Weis — it’s in our culture to give back to the communities that we serve and it’s embedded and it’s what we stand for,” Detwiler said.

Customers can make their donation at any Weis Supermarket from now all the way to September 6. The drive will be done at all of Weis’ stores. Weis will also make a corporate donation.