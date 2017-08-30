How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Help Support Hurricane Harvey Victims With Disney and ABC

Posted 10:48 am, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:47AM, August 30, 2017

Join WNEP and the Disney-ABC Television Group in a “Day of Giving” on Thursday, Aug. 31, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The day will kick off on our morning newscasts before handing the baton over to Good Morning America. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org/abc or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Disney’s last “Day of Giving” in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

