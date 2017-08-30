× Help Support Hurricane Harvey Victims With Disney and ABC

Join WNEP and the Disney-ABC Television Group in a “Day of Giving” on Thursday, Aug. 31, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

.@Disney, @ABC announce Day of Giving on Thursday, devoting programming across all platforms in support of Red Cross’ #Harvey relief efforts pic.twitter.com/5C7M2ZPrTy — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

The day will kick off on our morning newscasts before handing the baton over to Good Morning America. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org/abc or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Disney’s last “Day of Giving” in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.