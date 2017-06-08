× Victims, Shooter Identified in Weis Markets Murder-Suicide

TUNKHANNOCK — Investigators have released the names of the three victims and alleged gunman in the Weis Markets shooting in Wyoming County.

Troopers identified the gunman as Randy Stair, 24, of Dallas.

The victims were identified as Terry Sterling, 63, of South Montrose; Victoria Brong, 25, of Factoryville; and Brian Hayes, 47, of Springville.

The store was not open at the time of the shooting in Eaton Township.

Investigators said Stair was inside the store working since 11 p.m. Wednesday. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Stair grabbed two pistol grip shotguns that he had with him in a duffle bag in the store. Stair began shooting, killing three of his co-workers. He continued firing shots throughout the store and then turned the gun on himself while still inside the store; he died of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.