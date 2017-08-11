× Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show: Sneak Peek Of Weekend Event

A scenic show in the skies returns to Northeastern Pennsylvania this weekend for the first time in 17 years. Our area’s once annual air show is back at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport this Friday and Saturday. It runs from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The plans to bring back the show where unveiled in March.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a look on Friday at some of the high-tech planes that are moving into position for this weekend’s high flying comeback.

One helpful tip for attendees: download the new air show app on your smartphone to help you do everything from purchase tickets, learn more about parking, exhibitors, vendor information and more. Just search “NEPA Air Show” in your app store on your mobile device.

You can also learn similar facts at the air show’s website. Just head here!

ROAD CLOSURES/DELAYS TO EXPECT DUE TO AIR SHOW:

The turnpike (Route 476) will be closed between the Wyoming Valley and Clarks Summit interchanges at times because of the air show.

Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The following detours will be in effect to safeguard drivers from aircraft that will be flying over the roadway during the air show performances.

NORTHBOUND DETOUR

Exit the turnpike at the Wyoming Valley interchange onto Interstate 81 north.

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR

Enter the turnpike at the Wyoming Valley interchange.

Drivers traveling to the air show should take the Avoca exit of Interstate 81.