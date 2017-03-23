× Airport Officially Unveils Plans for Air Show

AVOCA — After days of speculation and unconfirmed reports from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport officials, the word is out that the airport will host an air show this August.

“It has been a long time coming,” announced Tim McGinley, airport board chairman. “And today it is our pleasure to announce — to officially announce — that we will be having an airshow here on August 12th and 13th of this year.”

It is official – the air show is coming back to @flyavp. First time since 2000. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/5HpyklL4Nz — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) March 23, 2017

The revived air show has already locked up acts like the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet Demonstration Team, and the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight. More performers are expected to be announced in the near future.

With a budget of $375,000, airport officials are just hoping to break even with ticket sales, concessions and sponsorships.

As far as how parking will work for the air show, airport officials are encouraging people to park at the nearby Northeast fairgrounds and there will be a free shuttle bringing people back and forth.

17 years without air show was too long for people Newswatch 16 spoke with in the area.

“I’m into aircraft and all military stuff myself so I like that stuff a lot so it was kind of sad to see it go,” reminisced Frank Haduch of Avoca.

Mike Wickizer of Pittston remembers taking his kids to the old air show. Now, he’s looking forward to bringing his grandson for the first time.

“It was too much excitement for the area and I think the area missed it,” Wickizer added.

Tickets go on sale on March 31st, and you can purchase tickets when they become available here.