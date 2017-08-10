× Air Show, Music Festival Make For Busy Weekend

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — The return of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show after 17 years is expected to draw thousands of people to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport this weekend.

It falls during an already busy time on the Lackawanna/Luzerne County line.

Some of the jets that will fly this weekend are here already. On Saturday and Sunday, they will be joined by a lot of cars. Thousands are expected for the revival of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show.

Meanwhile, only a few miles up Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, a music festival is now welcoming thousands more people.

Moosic and Taylor police officers were stationed on Montage Mountain Road directing cars headed uphill to the four-day Peach Music Festival.

Officers told us it feels like a lighter crowd than in past years but the communities along the Lackawanna and Luzerne County line will still be very busy this weekend.

“We, pretty much, are kind of used to the crowds for Peach Fest,” said Comfort Suites manager Dan Edwards. “The air show is just icing on the cake. We’re really happy the air show’s back.”

The hotel in Lackawanna County is sold out this weekend because of the music festival.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show just over the county line at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport will also bring an influx of people to area roads and businesses.

“I think the air show’s probably going to be a lot of local people, and because of Peach Fest, I think the Wilkes-Barre hotels may see more of a bump from the air show than the Lackawanna County hotels,” Edwards said.

Marzoni’s Restaurant in Moosic is prepared for an influx of customers. Concerts at Montage Mountain always bring customers and they’re expecting air show patrons, too.

“We’re always busy, looking forward to it,” said Bill Weeks at Marzoni’s. “The air show, we haven’t had anything in 17 years. I’m going myself on Sunday, can’t wait.”

Police expect Interstate 81 to be congested between Moosic and the airport throughout the weekend.

The turnpike (Route 476) will be closed between the Wyoming Valley and Clarks Summit interchanges at times because of the air show.

Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The following detours will be in effect to safeguard drivers from aircraft that will be flying over the roadway during the air show performances.

NORTHBOUND DETOUR

Exit the turnpike at the Wyoming Valley interchange onto Interstate 81 north.

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR

Enter the turnpike at the Wyoming Valley interchange.

Drivers traveling to the air show should take the Avoca exit of Interstate 81.