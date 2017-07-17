× Pocono Business Owners Devastated by Foxmoor Village Fire

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Movie theaters and several surrounding businesses are a total loss after that fire in Monroe County Sunday night.

Officials believe the fire got its start in the building closest to Route 209 but how it started has yet to be determined.

Business owners who lost everything call this fire devastating.

Smoke from the fire at the theater complex and flea market complex in Middle Smithfield Township could be seen for miles.

The huge building went up in flames Sunday night and kept fire crews busy for several hours.

Shop owners showed up Monday to see the destruction.

Elisa Kitt lost everything in her jewelry shop.

“I don’t even know what to think. It’s devastating. You really don’t know what to think until something like this happens to you. You have to sit back and think, what is the purpose and where do I go from here?”

It started around 7 p.m. Sunday. Officials tell Newswatch 16 the theater was open when the fire started but everyone got out OK.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire but it doesn’t look suspicious at this time.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words. I don’t know. This is like the great unknown,” said shop owner Jon Donhauser.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 this blaze presented a number of challenges including the fact that there was a fireworks shop on the first floor of the building.

We spoke to some business owners whose shops were spared and they tell us they aren’t sure when they will be able to get back in.

“We are a family here and we have been struggling through some tough time like everyone and it is just a really sad, unfortunate thing. We don’t know where our future is,” said Donhauser.

Alice Farley owns the book store in the shopping village. She says this complex is a great place for people to come on weekends and she’s sad to see part of it destroyed.

“I am in shock,” Farley said. “I left early that day to go and eat dinner with family, I said bye to everyone. I’ve been here six years and this is a very hard thing to witness.”

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 will take some time before they can determine an official cause of the fire but it does not appear to be suspicious.

There’s no word on when Foxmoor Shopping Village will reopen.