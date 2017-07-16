Crews Battling Massive Fire in Monroe County

Posted 9:11 pm, July 16, 2017

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Crews are battling a massive fire at a shopping complex in Monroe County.

Firefighters were called to the Foxmoor Shopping Village near Marshalls Creek on Sunday evening. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 by a viewer shows the flames shooting from the building.

It’s not clear where the fire started.

There’s a movie theater affected. The owner of the Poconos Movieplex tells Newswatch 16 the theater was open at the time of the fire, and moviegoers were forced out of the building.

There is no word of any injuries or what started the fire in Monroe County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

