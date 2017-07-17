Movie Theater, Shopping Center Destroyed by Fire in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- A fire wiped out a movie theater and shopping center near East Stroudsburg.

Firefighters were called to the Poconos Movieplex around 7:30 Sunday night. A fast-moving fire destroyed the place.

Flames were seen shooting from the complex that housed theaters, plus a book store, antique store, and a fireworks store.

The place was open at the time. The building was evacuated, and no movie goers were hurt.

The building is apparently a total loss, leaving a big hole in this part of Monroe County.

"Now, you don't have the theater because they had eight screens, you can watch anything on," said Kevin Hulett of East Stroudsburg.

This is not the first time firefighters have been here at the complex that used to be known as Foxmoor Village Mall.

“They had a fire here back in 1992,” added Hulett. “The concession stand at the theater burned up, so this isn't the first time they had a fire here.”

That fire was ruled an accident. A 2009 fire that destroyed a furniture store here was called a case of arson.

There is no cause listed yet for this latest fire that wiped out Pocono Square.

