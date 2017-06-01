Investigators Release Photo of Luzerne County Shooting Suspect

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Investigators have released a photo of Tremaine Jamison, a suspect in the shooting of a man in Luzerne County.

Police believe Jamison shot Davon Brown, 29, in the head outside the Marion Terrace Apartment Complex along Mark Drive in Hanover Township around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Brown knew the man who killed him.

“I want people to know this was not a random act. These individuals knew each other,” said Stefanie Salavantis, Luzerne County district attorney.

Investigators said two separate fights broke out just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. One fight involved two females and the other involved Jamison and Brown. During the fight, police say Jamison pulled out a gun and shot Brown in the head.

Troopers said Jamison is from the Harlem section of New York City and they believe he may have gone back to New York.

Jamison is described as a black man, 6’1″, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sneakers and tight fitting blue jeans with large white blotches and a long-sleeved white pullover shirt. He may also be wearing a blue denim shirt.