× Death Investigation in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The coroner along with state and local police are investigating a death in Luzerne County.

Authorities were called to Marion Terrace Apartment Complex along Mark Drive in Hanover Township around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have the street blocked off.

No information has been released at this time.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene.

Check back for updates.