Victim Identified in Luzerne County Shooting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Officials have identified who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Luzerne County.

Officials say Davon Brown, 29, was shot in the head outside the Marion Terrace Apartment Complex along Mark Drive in Hanover Township around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Brown knew the man who killed him, but they have not identified the suspect in the deadly shooting.

"I want people to know this was not a random act. These individuals knew each other," said Stefanie Salavantis, Luzerne County district attorney.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a witness who says her kids were outside and saw a fight with guns and knives.

When she looked outside, she saw Brown falling down.

She adds that it sounded as if the dispute may have started over kids who were playing but detectives have not confirmed what lead up to the gunfire.