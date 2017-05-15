× Man Who Shot, Burned Dogs Sent to Prison

WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to shooting and burning his wife’s dogs learned his sentence Monday.

Steven Saxe, of Fairmount Township, was sentenced to 27 to 54 months in state prison.

He was charged with two counts of killing and maiming a domestic animal, along with assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.

He pleaded guilty last month to the assault and related charges. Earlier in the year, he admitted to the animal cruelty charges.

Prosecutors said Saxe killed two dogs, Elmo and Lucky, one night last April, the same night he is accused of threatening his wife and others with a gun at a home in Fairmount Township.

The next day, his wife reported her dogs had been killed. The dogs’ carcasses were found and in a smoldering fire pit, each having been shot, according to prosecutors.