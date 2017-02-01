× Man Admits Shooting, Burning Wife’s Dogs

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP — A man from Luzerne County admitted to shooting and then burning his wife’s two dogs.

Authorities say Steven Saxe, 38, of Sweet Valley killed the two dogs, Elmo and Lucky, last April.

The dogs’ remains were found in a smoldering fire pit the next day.

Saxe pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty on Wednesday.

That same night, Saxe allegedly threatened his wife with a gun. He’s still awaiting trial on aggravated assault charges.

Saxe faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced in March.