Man Admits to Assault, Threats in Luzerne County

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP — A man who threatened his wife and others with a gun entered a guilty plea Thursday in Luzerne County.

Steven Saxe of Fairmont Township was charged with aggravated assault, having a weapon without a license, and reckless endangerment for the incident last year.

The same night, Saxe killed his wife’s two dogs. He pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in February in Luzerne County.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.