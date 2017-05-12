× Third Person Charged After Toddler Gets Cut With Knife

DUNMORE — A mother, recorded on a prison phone call to her incarcerated son, is also in trouble in Lackawanna County.

Authorities say Vita Forgione admits hiding a knife and cleaning blood-stained bed sheets.

Police in Dunmore arrested Forgione’s son James last week.

They believe James Forgione cut a gash in a toddler’s back.

The toddler’s mother, Sherrise Zanardi, faces charges for failing to get her two-year-old daughter to a hospital.

The child told a case worker in Lackawanna County her mother’s boyfriend hurt her when she was bad.