Third Person Charged After Toddler Gets Cut With Knife
DUNMORE — A mother, recorded on a prison phone call to her incarcerated son, is also in trouble in Lackawanna County.
Authorities say Vita Forgione admits hiding a knife and cleaning blood-stained bed sheets.
Police in Dunmore arrested Forgione’s son James last week.
They believe James Forgione cut a gash in a toddler’s back.
The toddler’s mother, Sherrise Zanardi, faces charges for failing to get her two-year-old daughter to a hospital.
The child told a case worker in Lackawanna County her mother’s boyfriend hurt her when she was bad.
think positive
Three adults, one child, and no protection for the child. Sad is an understated word here. What chance does a child like this even have in the world if it’s not removed from this these incompetent, mentally deranged adults.