Man Accused of Cutting Toddler with Knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A man is accused of cutting a four-inch gash into a child's back in Lackawanna County.

Police charged James Forgione, 36, of Dunmore, with felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Last week, police arrested Sherrise Zangardi of Dunmore for failing to get her 2-year-old daughter medical attention for the gash.

Investigators say while at the hospital, the child told a case worker her mother's boyfriend hurt her when she was bad.

Forgione and Zangardi are both locked up in Lackawanna County.