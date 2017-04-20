Woman Charged After Failing to Get Toddler Medical Attention in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:20 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19PM, April 20, 2017

DUNMORE -- A woman in Dunmore is currently behind bars after failing to get her 2-year-old child medical attention.

Sherrise Zangardi of Dunmore was arrested Wednesday after police say she refused to get her daughter medical attention for a four-inch cut on her back, in which she was bleeding from. Zangardi allegedly could not provide medical professionals with an explanation as to how the injury occurred.

The daughter also allegedly had bruises all over her cheeks, forehead and chin, according to court documents.

After searching the home, police found no evidence that Zangardi attempted to care for the child's wound, but they did however find drug paraphernalia. Also, while officers conducted the search, a neighbor reported that Zangardi "asked to use their computer to delete text messages from her phone." Zangardi was also reportedly sitting on the front porch drinking vodka from a bottle and verbally abusing investigators during the search.

Zangardi was arraigned Thursday and is currently in the Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail.

She is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s