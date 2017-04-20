Woman Charged After Failing to Get Toddler Medical Attention in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A woman in Dunmore is currently behind bars after failing to get her 2-year-old child medical attention.

Sherrise Zangardi of Dunmore was arrested Wednesday after police say she refused to get her daughter medical attention for a four-inch cut on her back, in which she was bleeding from. Zangardi allegedly could not provide medical professionals with an explanation as to how the injury occurred.

The daughter also allegedly had bruises all over her cheeks, forehead and chin, according to court documents.

After searching the home, police found no evidence that Zangardi attempted to care for the child's wound, but they did however find drug paraphernalia. Also, while officers conducted the search, a neighbor reported that Zangardi "asked to use their computer to delete text messages from her phone." Zangardi was also reportedly sitting on the front porch drinking vodka from a bottle and verbally abusing investigators during the search.

Zangardi was arraigned Thursday and is currently in the Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail.

She is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.