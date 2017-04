Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The driver charged with a hit and run in Scranton pleaded guilty Monday.

Kassandra Exeter-Rivera, 27, of Scranton, admitted hitting Peter Mataloni on Green Ridge Street on March 24 and then driving off.

She was arrested last week and charged with a crash involving injury, failing to stop and help, and driving with a suspended license.

Mataloni, who happens to be the father of Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni, is still recovering from injuries.