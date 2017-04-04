Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has Keepers ‘On Their Toes’

Arrest Made in Scranton Hit and Run

Posted 3:04 pm, April 4, 2017, by , Updated at 03:20PM, April 4, 2017

SCRANTON — An anonymous tip led police to a suspect in a hit and run more than a week ago in Scranton.

Kassandra Exeter-Rivera, 27, of Scranton, is charged with hitting Peter Mataloni of Dunmore as he was crossing Green Ridge Street.

After questioning, she told police she hit something but didn’t know what it was.

Police also report finding a broken side-view mirror in the trash by Exeter-Rivera’s home which matched broken vehicle pieces found at the scene of the crash in Scranton.

She is also charged with driving with a suspended license and tampering with evidence.

