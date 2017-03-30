× Missing Former Federal Judge Found in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE — A former federal judge who went missing nearly 48 hours ago has been safely recovered Thursday night in Lackawanna County.

92-year-old former Federal Judge Edwin Kosik disappeared two days ago near his home in Daleville, but as of Thursday evening, he is safe and sound.

Police escorted the ambulance carrying the retired judge out of a wooded area off of Tigue Street in Dunmore after 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, transporting him to the hospital for medical evaluation.

“Tonight, I have some good news,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “I can tell you that Judge Kosik has been found, he is alive, and he’s bneen transported to one of the regional hospitals in Scranton, and is what I would classify as doing well.”

Kosik was last seen on surveillance video leaving Bill’s ShopRite near Daleville — however, the grocery store’s camera shows the judge turning in the opposite direction of his home in Covington Township.

U.S. Marshal Pane says two young men walking through the woods found the judge’s car around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, and proceeded to call 911.

Once authorities arrived, they immediately secured the area and treated it as a crime scene — calling in a search dog to assist with the rescue.

“That K-9 immediately hit on the scent,” said Pane. “And a little bit of a distance away from the vehicle, went right to where the judge was.”

Pane says the judge was awake and talking, and he seemed aware of the people around hi,

“Essentially, he did recognize me,” he said. “He commented that ‘Marty, you cut your hair’…I used to have some hair on my head but…” he said.

At this time, the area where the car was found is still considered a crime scene. Pane says the investigation into what happened to Judge Kosik is ongoing — including where he was for those two days.

When asked if the Marshals believe Kosik was in the woods the entire time, Pane told Newswatch 16, “that’s an excellent question, it’s possible that he has been there for a little while.”