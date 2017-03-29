× Former Federal Judge Missing in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — U.S. Marshals are currently searching for a former Federal Judge, who went missing from his home in Lackawanna County early Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, 91-year-old Judge Edwin Kosik was last seen at his residence along Daleville Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kosik was recently in the headlines just last month, after he was transferred to “inactive” status due to ongoing health issues. He served on the bench for over three decades, overseeing many federal rulings including the infamous “Kids for Cash” case involving former Luzerne County Judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan.

There will be a news conference in regards to Kosik’s disappearance 11 a.m. tomorrow at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

The U.S. Marshals are conducting a search party for the missing former judge. Anyone with information on Kosik’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact the Marshals’ at 570-346-7277 ext. 0.

