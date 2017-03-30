Missing Judge Last Seen at Store in Covington Township

Watch Live: Zoo Signals ‘Final Countdown’ For Giraffe’s Birth

SCRANTON -- U.S. Marshals, state police, and local police are searching for Judge Edwin Kosik, last seen about a day and a half ago.

Investigators briefed the public on the search for the judge Thursday morning.

U.S. Marshals say the judge, age 91, was reported missing by his family Wednesday afternoon but he was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Marshals say they have surveillance video showing judge Kosik trying to enter Bill's ShopRite in Covington Township Tuesday night but the store was closed.

But instead of turning right out of the store near Daleville to head home, Judge Kosik turned left.

Marshals say the judge is wearing jeans and a blue winter coat. He was seen driving a gray Acura SUV that has a dent on the driver's side.

Judge Kosik has what marshals described as a "mild case" of memory loss

"Communications with the family has revealed that Judge Kosik has taken medication to aid in memory loss. It is possible this may have contributed to his unknown whereabouts. That said, at this time, we cannot rule out a criminal nexus to this case," said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.

A state police helicopter is searching Covington Township and the surrounding areas. Investigators ask that anyone who may have seen Judge Kosik or his vehicle call 911.

