Former PSU President Spanier Guilty on One Count of Endangering Welfare of Children

HARRISBURG — A jury in Dauphin County court has found Graham Spanier guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of children. He was found not guilty on two other charges.

The former president of Penn State University was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children in connection with the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

The jury returned the verdict Friday afternoon after more than 12 hours of deliberations over two days.

Prosecutors said Spanier, along with former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley, was told about the abuse in 2001 but did not report it to police.

Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty earlier this month to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children. Both Curley and Schultz testified against Spanier.

Spanier’s defense team did not call any witnesses after the prosecution rested on Wednesday.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. Sandusky is continuing his appeals and was in court in Centre County court on Friday.