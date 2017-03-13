× Shultz, Curley Plead Guilty to Endangering Children in Sandusky Case

HARRISBURG — Two former Penn State University administrators have pleaded guilty for their role in covering up the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

Former Penn State vice president Gary Shultz and former athletic director Tim Curley have pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children in connection with the Jerry Sandusky case.

The pleas come a week before the two men, along with former Penn State President Graham Spanier, were set to stand trial on accusations of a cover-up of the Jerry Sandusky case.

Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys in 2012.

Those guilty pleas came in Dauphin County court Monday morning.

Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of children.

The two were charged with helping cover up assistant football coach jerry Sandusky’s abuse of boys after it was reported to them that he was caught in the act.

There was no guilty plea from former Penn State President Graham Spanier who is also set to stand trial in the case.

It’s not clear what this means for Spanier.

Sentencing for Curley and Shultz will take place in 90 days. They face a maximum of five years in prison.