Sandusky in Court for Appeal

BELLEFONTE — Jerry Sandusky was back in court Friday for an appeals hearing.

Sandusky’s lawyers are fighting to get his charges dismissed, or a new trial.

Earlier this year, the judge from the trial removed himself from future proceedings.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

The appeals hearing is expected to a couple of days.