Worker Admits to Theft from Wayne County Employer
HONESDALE — A woman has admitted stealing from her former employer in Wayne County.
Jeannie Brooks, 40, of Prompton, pleaded guilty to theft Friday.
She was arrested last May and charged with taking nearly $24,000 while the office manager at Aldenville Log and Lumber.
Before that, Brooks did prison time after admitting to stealing $11,000 from the Wayne County tax claim office.
41.574576 -75.254066
