× Last Day for Macy’s at Lycoming Mall

MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Shoppers got in one last day at one of the anchor stores of a mall near Williamsport.

Macy’s at the Lycoming Mall closed for good Sunday. It is one of 68 Macy’s stores closing nationwide.

The mall near Muncy is also anchored by JCPenney, but on Friday the company announced that store will close as well this summer.

It is one of more than 130 JCPenney stores set to close this year.