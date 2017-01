× Macy’s Plans to Close Lycoming Mall Store

MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Macy’s plans to close its store in the Lycoming Mall as part of a company-wide reorganization.

According to a release, the company is closing about 100 stores in its retail chain.

The company announced the plan back in August.

The Macy’s store in the Lycoming Mall opened in 1995 and currently employs 61 people, according to the release. It is expected to be closed by the end of the year.

41.241798 -76.852360