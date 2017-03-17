× JCPenney Releases Closure List, Includes Three Stores in Our Area

NEW YORK — Following an announcement in February that JCPenney would be closing doors for good at nearly 140 stores nationwide, the retailer released Friday its list of stores on the chopping block.

Seven of the locations closing are in Pennsylvania – three of those stores are in our viewing area:

Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg, PA

Clearfield Mall, Clearfield, PA

King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, PA

Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, PA

Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda, PA

Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale PA

Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA

JCPenney stated that the closures were, “As part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif., to align the Company’s physical store footprint and omnichannel network.”

Overall, approximately 5,000 jobs are expected to be impacted by the closures according to the retailer. JCPenney expects most affected stores to begin the liquidation process on April 17 with the stores closing in June.

Here is the full list of JC Penney stores to close: