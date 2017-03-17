JCPenney Releases Closure List, Includes Three Stores in Our Area
NEW YORK — Following an announcement in February that JCPenney would be closing doors for good at nearly 140 stores nationwide, the retailer released Friday its list of stores on the chopping block.
Seven of the locations closing are in Pennsylvania – three of those stores are in our viewing area:
- Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg, PA
- Clearfield Mall, Clearfield, PA
- King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, PA
- Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, PA
- Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda, PA
- Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale PA
- Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA
JCPenney stated that the closures were, “As part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif., to align the Company’s physical store footprint and omnichannel network.”
Overall, approximately 5,000 jobs are expected to be impacted by the closures according to the retailer. JCPenney expects most affected stores to begin the liquidation process on April 17 with the stores closing in June.
Here is the full list of JC Penney stores to close:
|Mall/Shopping Center
|City
|State
|Auburn Mall
|Auburn
|AL
|Tannehill Promenade
|Bessemer
|AL
|Gadsden Mall
|Gadsden
|AL
|Jasper Mall
|Jasper
|AL
|Military Plaza
|Benton
|AR
|Chickasaw Plaza
|Blytheville
|AR
|Riverview Mall
|Bullhead City
|AZ
|Downtown Bishop
|Bishop
|CA
|Sunwest Plaza
|Lodi
|CA
|The Village at Orange
|Orange
|CA
|Hilltop Mall
|Richmond
|CA
|Fort Morgan Main St.
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Glenwood Springs Mall
|Glenwood Springs
|CO
|St. Vrain Centre
|Longmont
|CO
|Broadway Plaza
|Sterling
|CO
|Connecticut Post Mall
|Milford
|CT
|Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Palatka Mall
|Palatka
|FL
|Dublin Mall
|Dublin
|GA
|Macon Mall
|Macon
|GA
|Milledgeville Mall
|Milledgeville
|GA
|Gateway Plaza
|Thomasville
|GA
|Tifton Mall
|Tifton
|GA
|Downtown Decorah
|Decorah
|IA
|Crossroads Mall
|Fort Dodge
|IA
|Penn Central Mall
|Oskaloosa
|IA
|Quincy Place
|Ottumwa
|IA
|Snake River Plaza
|Burley
|ID
|Eastland Mall
|Bloomington
|IL
|Fulton Square
|Canton
|IL
|Village Square Mall
|Effingham
|IL
|Freestanding
|Macomb
|IL
|Peru Mall
|Peru
|IL
|Northland Mall
|Sterling
|IL
|Centerpointe of Woodridge
|Woodridge
|IL
|FairOaks Mall
|Columbus
|IN
|Connersville Plaza
|Connersville
|IN
|Huntington Plaza
|Huntington
|IN
|Jasper Manor Center
|Jasper
|IN
|Logansport Mall
|Logansport
|IN
|Chanute Square
|Chanute
|KS
|Downtown Great Bend
|Great Bend
|KS
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|KS
|Freestanding
|Lawrence
|KS
|Winfield Plaza
|Winfield
|KS
|Cortana Mall
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Park Terrace
|DeRidder
|LA
|North Shore Square
|Slidell
|LA
|Berkshire Mall
|Lanesborough
|MA
|Easton Marketplace
|Easton
|MD
|Rockland Plaza
|Rockland
|ME
|Lakeview Square Mall
|Battle Creek
|MI
|Delta Plaza
|Escanaba
|MI
|Westshore Mall
|Holland
|MI
|Copper Country Mall
|Houghton
|MI
|Birchwood Mall
|Kingsford
|MI
|Midland Mall
|Midland
|MI
|Cascade Crossings
|Sault Ste. Marie
|MI
|Central Lakes Crossing
|Baxter
|MN
|Five Lakes Centre
|Fairmont
|MN
|Faribo West Mall
|Faribault
|MN
|Irongate Plaza
|Hibbing
|MN
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|MN
|Red Wing Mall
|Red Wing
|MN
|Downtown Thief River Falls
|Thief River Falls
|MN
|Freestanding
|Winona
|MN
|Maryville Center
|Maryville
|MO
|Leigh Mall
|Columbus
|MS
|Southgate Plaza
|Corinth
|MS
|Greenville Mall
|Greenville
|MS
|Bonita Lakes Mall
|Meridian
|MS
|Oxford Mall
|Oxford
|MS
|Capital Hill Mall
|Helena
|MT
|Sidney Main Street
|Sidney
|MT
|Albemarle Crossing
|Albemarle
|NC
|Boone Mall
|Boone
|NC
|Eastridge Mall
|Gastonia
|NC
|Blue Ridge Mall
|Hendersonville
|NC
|Monroe Crossing
|Monroe
|NC
|Becker Village Mall
|Roanoke Rapids
|NC
|Prairie Hills Mall
|Dickinson
|ND
|Buffalo Mall
|Jamestown
|ND
|Downtown Wahpeton
|Wahpeton
|ND
|Fremont Mall
|Fremont
|NE
|Downtown McCook
|McCook
|NE
|Platte River Mall
|North Platte
|NE
|Rio Grande Plaza
|Rio Grande
|NJ
|The Boulevard
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza
|Dunkirk
|NY
|Westfield Sunrise
|Massapequa
|NY
|Palisades Center
|West Nyack
|NY
|Findlay Village Mall
|Findlay
|OH
|New Towne Mall
|New Philadelphia
|OH
|Richmond Town Square
|Richmond Heights
|OH
|St. Mary’s Square
|St. Marys
|OH
|Altus Plaza
|Altus
|OK
|Ne-Mar Shopping Center
|Claremore
|OK
|Ponca Plaza
|Ponca City
|OK
|Pioneer Square Shopping Center
|Stillwater
|OK
|Astoria Downtown
|Astoria
|OR
|Grants Pass Shopping Center
|Grants Pass
|OR
|La Grande Downtown
|La Grande
|OR
|Downtown Pendleton
|Pendleton
|OR
|The Dalles Main Street
|The Dalles
|OR
|Columbia Mall
|Bloomsburg
|PA
|Clearfield Mall
|Clearfield
|PA
|King of Prussia Mall
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Philadelphia Mills
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Bradford Towne Centre
|Towanda
|PA
|Lycoming Mall
|Pennsdale
|PA
|Willow Grove Park
|Willow Grove
|PA
|Citadel Mall
|Charleston
|SC
|Town ‘N Country
|Easley
|SC
|Palace Mall
|Mitchell
|SD
|Northridge Plaza
|Pierre
|SD
|Watertown Mall
|Watertown
|SD
|Yankton Mall
|Yankton
|SD
|Greeneville Commons
|Greeneville
|TN
|Knoxville Center
|Knoxville
|TN
|County Market Place
|Union City
|TN
|Athens Village Shopping Center
|Athens
|TX
|Borger Shopping Plaza
|Borger
|TX
|Heartland Mall
|Early
|TX
|El Paso Downtown
|El Paso
|TX
|Marshall Mall
|Marshall
|TX
|McAllen Downtown
|McAllen
|TX
|University Mall
|Nacogdoches
|TX
|King Plaza Shopping Center
|Seguin
|TX
|Bosque River Center
|Stephenville
|TX
|New River Valley Mall
|Christiansburg
|VA
|Tanglewood Mall
|Roanoke
|VA
|Pilchuck Landing
|Snohomish
|WA
|Pine Tree Mall
|Marinette
|WI
|Marshfield Mall
|Marshfield
|WI
|Richland Square Shopping Center
|Richland Center
|WI
|Rapids Mall Wisconsin
|Rapids
|WI
|Foxcroft Towne Center
|Martinsburg
|WV
|Downtown Sheridan
|Sheridan
|WY
3 comments
WarningFakeNews
Apparently the corporate strategy of embracing liberalism just isn’t working out like they planned.
Sam
Hahahahahahaha…Thank you PT Barnum…I mean President Trump…
Granny
Geesh, first Macy’s then Penny’s, where will I shop? Bon Ton’s is terrible, 🤔