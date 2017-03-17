× Driver Appears in Court on Homicide by DUI Charges

TOWANDA — A driver accused of killing three people in a crash was in court Friday to face charges he was driving under the influence when he killed the three victims including his own son.

Philip Frisbie of Towanda walked to his truck outside the district magistrate’s office in Towanda. He faces many charges, including three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

According to state police, on the afternoon of July 19, 2016, Frisbie was driving on the Burlington Turnpike with his girlfriend and 7-year-old son. He crashed into another vehicle head on.

His son, along with the couple in the other vehicle, Clifton and Sarah Heasley, all died.

Kendra Robbins of Monroeton was driving behind Frisbie before the crash. She testified that she saw him swerving repeatedly.

“It’s terrifying because I had literally just dropped off my daughter prior to that, so to think how reckless that was it definitely scared me. I don’t drive the same I used to anymore,” said Robbins.

Robbins said she could tell the Heasleys were not responsive, but their son Dax was in the back seat. She grabbed him, which police say may have saved the boy’s life.

“Dax means a lot to me, and just seeing him when I go to see him and his smile, it makes me thank God every day that I was there,” said Robbins.

Prosecutors say Frisbie was under the influence of ecstasy at the time of the crash.

“I think he should be in jail, but he’s not. He’s still on the streets,” said Tammy Blokzyo, Sarah’s mother.

Sarah Heasley’s parents tell Newswatch 16 they can’t describe what they’re going through.

“I just want to see justice done,” said Roy Blokzyo.

Frisbie’s attorney believes he is being portrayed in a bad light.

“This is a tragic accident the whole way around. There’s no winners in this case. My client feels horrible about this. This is not a case where my client was going out partying acting reckless,” said defense attorney Brian Manchester.

All charges are being held for county court.