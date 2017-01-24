× Man Charged for Deadly Crash in Bradford County

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after a crash killed a married couple and a young boy in Bradford County.

Troopers say Philip Frisbie, 39, of Towanda was driving drunk when he crossed into the opposite lanes on the Burlington Turnpike near Walborn Road in July 2016 and hit another vehicle head-on.

Clifton and Sarah Heasley were in the other car. Both were killed. A 7-year-old boy in Frisbie’s car was also killed. Another passenger in Frisbie’s car survived, and so did a 5-year-old boy in the Heasley’s car.

Frisbie was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and other related charges.