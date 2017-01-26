× Area State Prisons to Remain Open

HARRISBURG — Three state prisons in our area will remain open, according to a state senator.

Pennsylvania Senator John Yudichak said the three area prisons will not be closed. The status of the remaining prisons is unknown.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced plans to close two state prisons by July, choosing from a list of five prisons, including SCI Waymart in Wayne County, SCI Frackville in Schuylkill County, and SCI Retreat in Luzerne County. SCI Pittsburgh and SCI Mercer are also on the list.

The corrections department says all employees at the prisons that close will be able to transfer to other facilities.

SCI Retreat, near Hunlock Creek, is Newport Township’s biggest employer, with more than 400 workers. It also provides roughly $1 million in tax revenue to the township and Luzerne County.

State senators held a hearing Monday, trying to get the Department of Corrections to reconsider the closing decision.