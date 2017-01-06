State Plans Closure of Prisons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The state plans to close two prisons later this year in an effort to save money.

Five prisons are being considered for closure, including three in our area.

They include SCI Waymart in Wayne County, SCI Retreat in Luzerne County, and SCI Frackville in Schuylkill County.

The Department of Corrections is expected to announce its decision in three weeks.

Governor Tom Wolf says a budget deficit is the reason for closing prisons in the state.