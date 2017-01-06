State Plans Closure of Prisons

HARRISBURG -- The state plans to close two prisons later this year in an effort to save money.
Five prisons are being considered for closure, including three in our area.
They include SCI Waymart in Wayne County, SCI Retreat in Luzerne County, and SCI Frackville in Schuylkill County.
The Department of Corrections is expected to announce its decision in three weeks.
Governor Tom Wolf says a budget deficit is the reason for closing prisons in the state.
2 comments
Canyon
Closing SCI Waymart would be a disaster for the Waymart area. Our governments are out of control. Look at the drivers license fiasco! You are going to need a passport to prove you are from Pennsylvania. Look at the traffic circle debacle! New Jersey is spending millions to get rid of all their traffic hazards and we are installing them! These people are actually paid and don’t even know how to shut the door behind themselves!
Jason
Wolf just wants more money for the “under funded” schools.