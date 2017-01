Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- State senators are trying to get the corrections department to delay a decision on closing prisons in Pennsylvania, some possibly here in our area.

A hearing is being held Monday in Harrisburg.

More than a dozen senators are here for the public hearing with questions, including @SenLisaBaker, @SenJohnYudichak and @SenatorArgall pic.twitter.com/oQGt3mIeYy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 23, 2017

The hearing room is at capacity. Some people in the back are holding signs that read, "Save our prisons." @WNEP pic.twitter.com/FJtg8ma94D — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 23, 2017